Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.90

Renold plc (LON:RNO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.90 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 30.84 ($0.40). Renold shares last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 657,018 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.40 million and a PE ratio of 18.69.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

