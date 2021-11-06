Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Raymond James

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

RCII has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of RCII traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.74. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

