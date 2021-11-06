Rentberry (BERRY) Trading Up 34.4% This Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 31.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $358,458.07 and approximately $421.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00254630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012067 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00097230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

