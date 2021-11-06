Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Down 8.8% After Insider Selling

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) shares traded down 8.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $251.77 and last traded at $252.78. 5,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 388,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.03.

Specifically, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total value of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.85 and a 200-day moving average of $235.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Repligen by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

