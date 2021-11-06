Research Analysts Set Expectations for loanDepot, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. loanDepot has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $39.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

