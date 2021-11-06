Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. 1,354,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $33.25.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resideo Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,016 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of Resideo Technologies worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

