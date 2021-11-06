Reviewing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Absci and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 0 4 2 0 2.33 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Absci currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.73%. Inotiv has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 25.99%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 326.85 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 14.41 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -156.34

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Absci.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

