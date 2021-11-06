Reviewing Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) & WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) and WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 1 0 2.50 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.59%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 36.01% 9.23% 1.26% WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $179.62 million 5.16 $36.99 million $0.95 19.21 WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.07 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats WCF Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions. The company was founded on March 1, 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, NJ.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.