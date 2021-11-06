Reviewing Parsons (NYSE:PSN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 49.61% 7.06% 3.66% Parsons 2.10% 9.01% 4.24%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 1 4 3 0 2.25 Parsons 1 4 0 0 1.80

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $17.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.00%. Parsons has a consensus target price of $43.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.25%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.4% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Parsons shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parsons has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and Parsons’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allscripts Healthcare Solutions $1.50 billion 1.26 $700.41 million $0.56 26.96 Parsons $3.92 billion 0.96 $98.54 million $1.83 20.15

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Parsons. Parsons is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units. The firm solutions include All EMRs, All Population Health Management, Patient Engagement, Precision Medicine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers. It operates through following business segments: Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The Federal Solutions segment provides advanced technologies, including cybersecurity, missile defense systems, C5ISR, space launch and situational awareness, geospatial intelligence, RF signals intelligence, nuclear and chemical waste remediation, and engineering services. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe. The company was founded by Ralph Monroe Parsons on June 12, 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, VA.

