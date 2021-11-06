Reviewing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78% Standard Chartered N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Standard Chartered, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 8 1 3.00 Standard Chartered 1 3 3 0 2.29

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.37%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Standard Chartered.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Chartered pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PacWest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PacWest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Standard Chartered’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.65 -$1.24 billion $2.10 23.59 Standard Chartered $20.90 billion 0.92 $724.00 million $0.36 16.94

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp. Standard Chartered is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PacWest Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Chartered has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Standard Chartered on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, and trade financing products. The company also provides corporate finance products and services that comprise structured and project financing, strategic advising, and mergers and acquisitions; and financial market services, such as investment, risk management, debt capital markets, and securities services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, investors, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 1,026 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

