Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Revlon worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 96.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of REV opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.72. Revlon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $497.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

