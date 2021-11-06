Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 407,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,419. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

REYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

