RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RGC Resources, Inc. has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies that serve the Roanoke Valley and Bluefield, Virginia and West Virginia areas and Diversified Energy Company, which serves the Roanoke Valley, Southwestern Virginia and Southern West Virginia. The company’s stock will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq National Market, trading symbol RGCO. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. RGC Resources has a 52-week low of $21.32 and a 52-week high of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of -0.44.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. RGC Resources had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 59.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 89,884 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 159.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 116,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,470,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $1,325,000.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The company was founded on July 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

