Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $551.85 million, a PE ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.