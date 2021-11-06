Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,300 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($69.24) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,010 ($65.46) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,073.33 ($66.28).

RIO opened at GBX 4,424.50 ($57.81) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,398.50 ($57.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,934.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,638.28. The firm has a market cap of £71.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In related news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($60.05), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($43,053.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

