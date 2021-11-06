Rob Wood Sells 12,967 Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23).

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 2,048 ($26.76) on Friday. Entain Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,027.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,847.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,105.56 ($27.51).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

