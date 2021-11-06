Robert Chess Sells 4,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Thursday, October 21st, Robert Chess sold 3,700 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $444,555.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Robert Chess sold 300 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $480,920.00.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.51 and a beta of 0.75. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 30,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $1,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.