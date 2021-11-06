Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 325.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 282.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 30.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.75. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

