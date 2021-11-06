Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.71.

RHI stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.76. 666,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,320. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $120.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.75.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

