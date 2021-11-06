Robert W. Baird Boosts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $440.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $366.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $353.81.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $325.75. The stock had a trading volume of 940,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,291. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $236.11 and a 12 month high of $330.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.50. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13,746.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 223,375 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 919,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,173,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

