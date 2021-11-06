Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after purchasing an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,017,712 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,567,796,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,519,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,360,618,000 after purchasing an additional 181,343 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.03 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $168.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

