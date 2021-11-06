Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after buying an additional 153,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.36. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.78 and a 1-year high of $291.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.