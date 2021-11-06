Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.17 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

