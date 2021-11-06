Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,376 Shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2021

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTB opened at $51.17 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.