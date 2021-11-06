Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,236 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after buying an additional 1,679,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,212,000 after buying an additional 932,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dow Chemical Co. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,407,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $120.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

