Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.
Shares of RCKT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,442. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66.
Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.