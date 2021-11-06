Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,442. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

