Rocket Vault Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

