Rocky Brands, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.74 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) – B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Rocky Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson expects that the textile maker will earn $5.74 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 52-week low of $27.71 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $305.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($1.10). Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.