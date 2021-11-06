Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.25.

NYSE ROG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.76. Rogers has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $273.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.61.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $412,037,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

