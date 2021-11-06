Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 375 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 target price on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 374.38.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

