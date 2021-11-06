Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.21.

ROKU stock opened at $278.62 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $207.50 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

