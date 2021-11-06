Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $410.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.21.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. Roku has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Roku by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,800,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,607,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 16.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,014,000 after acquiring an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after acquiring an additional 278,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

