Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $530.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.21.

ROKU opened at $278.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.70. Roku has a 1-year low of $207.50 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Roku by 237.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

