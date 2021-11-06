Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $490.00 to $460.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim raised Roku from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $415.21.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $278.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.70. Roku has a 12-month low of $207.50 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.89 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roku will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $176,982,731 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 42.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

