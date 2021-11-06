Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) Insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore Acquires 65,000 Shares

Rox Resources Limited (ASX:RXL) insider Alexander (Alex) Passmore bought 65,000 shares of Rox Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$24,635.00 ($17,596.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Rox Resources Company Profile

Rox Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Youanmi Gold Mine located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

