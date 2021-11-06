Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Price Target to C$20.00

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP opened at C$14.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 2.60. Resolute Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$6.09 and a twelve month high of C$21.30.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.