Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $32.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMB. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 851.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

