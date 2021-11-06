Royal Bank of Canada Buys 31,929 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,929 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $27,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average of $143.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on EXP shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

