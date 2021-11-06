Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $40.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.22.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,440.75% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 943.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 534,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after buying an additional 483,107 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.