Royal Bank of Canada Has $26.39 Million Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,467 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $24,420,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 540,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,390,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,511,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PK opened at $21.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

