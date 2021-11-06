Royal Bank of Canada Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,530 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $28,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 38.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.23.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

