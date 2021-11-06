Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 3.75% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $29,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESPO. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESPO opened at $71.09 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.