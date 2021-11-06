Royal Bank of Canada Lowers LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target to $180.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHCG. Cowen cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG traded up $8.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.06. 634,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 39,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth $316,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

