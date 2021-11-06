Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 95,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $30,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 447.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE KFY opened at $83.23 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $84.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.91%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

