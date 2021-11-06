Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,056 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JD.com were worth $26,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,527 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after acquiring an additional 51,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $77.57 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

