Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Shares of RGLD traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,705. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.03.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

