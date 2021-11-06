Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $205.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 415553 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301 ($3.93).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 291.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 289.72. The company has a market cap of £674.67 million and a PE ratio of 8.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $0.95. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

