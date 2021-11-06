RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives $57.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,592.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RumbleON by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $44.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.56.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

