S4FE (S4F) Price Tops $0.0067 on Top Exchanges

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. S4FE has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $12,473.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, S4FE has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

S4FE Profile

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . The official message board for S4FE is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

