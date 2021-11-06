Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.98. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

