Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBRA. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,428. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -165.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

